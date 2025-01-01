Neysa
Architect of the AI-Native Future
Since its inception in 2023, Neysa has launched three flagship products—Neysa Velocis (AI Acceleration Cloud System), Neysa Overwatch (observability and monitoring), and Neysa Aegis (security and governance for AI workloads).
Weekly Recap: Major Startup Funding Deals from Oct 19-25
This week, several startups have attracted significant funding, advancing healthcare, AI, dairy-tech, fitness, and security. Here's a closer look at the companies that led the charge in funding from October 19 to October 25.
AI Cloud Startup Neysa Bags $30 Million in Series A
The new funding will also support Neysa's launch of its integrated Gen AI Acceleration Cloud Service with other innovations
AI Startup Neysa Raises USD 20 Mn from Matrix, Nexus, and NTTVC
With the raised funding, the Mumbai-based startup aims to help drive the generative-AI-cloud platform as a service and observability for India and global markets.