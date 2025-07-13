Since its inception in 2023, Neysa has launched three flagship products—Neysa Velocis (AI Acceleration Cloud System), Neysa Overwatch (observability and monitoring), and Neysa Aegis (security and governance for AI workloads).

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sharad Sanghi, the veteran technopreneur who previously built Netmagic into one of India's premier data center and cloud services brands, is now championing a new revolution—AI-native infrastructure. As Co-founder and CEO of Neysa, Sanghi is spearheading the development of platforms purpose-built for AI workloads. "We founded Neysa to eliminate the infrastructure bottlenecks that delay AI adoption. Our goal is to deliver secure, scalable, and cost-efficient digital foundations for the AI-first world," he said.

Since its inception in 2023, Neysa has launched three flagship products: Neysa Velocis (AI Acceleration Cloud System), Neysa Overwatch (observability and monitoring), and Neysa Aegis (security and governance for AI workloads). These solutions are designed from the ground up to support GenAI and ML workloads across sectors like BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and research.

"Clients are using Velocis to power everything from conversational AI to vision AI for insurance and foundational models for academia," noted Sanghi. With support from institutions like BharatGen and IIT Mumbai, Neysa is already contributing to AI-led transformation across healthcare, agriculture, and smart city programs.

The market response has been robust—customers report up to 60% savings in total cost of ownership. Flexible deployment options (public, private, and hybrid) are also helping organisations meet strict regulatory and data residency requirements.

Sanghi attributed Neysa's early success to its customer-first approach and open architecture. "Our cloud system is modular and open, allowing clients to integrate open-source tools and avoid vendor lock-in. It's what separates us from traditional hyperscalers," he explained.

Still, the biggest challenge Neysa has tackled is making high-performance AI compute accessible. "GenAI workloads are compute-intensive. We've addressed this through GPU orchestration, hardware optimisation, and domain-specific solutions. This creates a defensible moat while dramatically lowering the entry barrier," Sanghi said.

Neysa began generating revenue soon after its July 2024 launch and expects operational profitability by late 2025. With a mix of on-demand usage and long-term contracts, its capital-efficient business model supports recurring revenue and predictable growth. "Neysa is not a one-time project, it becomes central to a customer's ongoing AI operations," Sanghi emphasised.

With expansion plans across tier II Indian cities and new markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, Sanghi concluded: "We're not just building infrastructure, we're building the AI cloud ecosystem that tomorrow's innovators will rely on."

Facts: