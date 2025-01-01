Ofbusiness
Cornerstone Ventures Backs OfBusiness with INR 100 Cr Investment Round
The funds will be used to enhance digital adoption and extend financing access for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Oxyzo Raises INR 100 Cr via Secured NCDs, Sets Sight on Public Listing
Oxyzo empowers Indian SMEs with tailored financial solutions, offering cash flow-based lending and supply chain financing to drive business growth and operational efficiency.
Titan Capital Winners Fund Secures INR 200 Cr with Snapdeal Founders as Anchor Investors
The Fund will invest exclusively in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, utilising high-signal data to make informed investment decisions.
Norwest Venture Partners Announces its 17th Fund Close at USD 3 Bn
The new fund aims to support multi-stage investments across the enterprise, consumer, and healthcare sectors.