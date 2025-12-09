The acquisition aligns Indian Design with the broader OfBusiness platform that works across metals, chemicals, agri processing and apparel.

Indian Design, a Bengaluru-based garment and home textile manufacturer, is now fully owned by OfBusiness after the company acquired the remaining 30% stake held by other shareholders.

The move brings Indian Design completely under the OfBusiness umbrella as the firm continues to strengthen its apparel vertical.

The acquisition aligns Indian Design with the broader OfBusiness platform that works across metals, chemicals, agri processing and apparel. Indian Design is reported to generate annual revenue of about INR 1,300 crore and supplies products to global brands such as H&M, GAP, Old Navy, Columbia and IKEA.

With the integration, the apparel vertical of OfBusiness is now estimated to reach around INR 3,000 crore in revenue. Nearly 80% of this is expected to come from exports. The company claims to already work with several international brands including Zara, Uniqlo, Adidas and Skechers.

OfBusiness is also preparing for a public listing. The company is targeting an IPO of up to USD 1 billion. The issue is expected to include a mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale. The firm has recently moved closer to listing by transitioning into a public entity.

The Gurugram-based company recently raised INR 100 crore (about USD 11.7 million) in a round led by Cornerstone Ventures. Earlier, it had secured more than USD 662 million across funding rounds, including USD 325 million from Alpha Wave, Tiger Global and SoftBank at a valuation of USD 5 billion.