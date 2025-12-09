Indian Design Becomes Fully Owned Subsidiary as OfBusiness Expands Apparel Portfolio The acquisition aligns Indian Design with the broader OfBusiness platform that works across metals, chemicals, agri processing and apparel.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

freepik

Indian Design, a Bengaluru-based garment and home textile manufacturer, is now fully owned by OfBusiness after the company acquired the remaining 30% stake held by other shareholders.

The move brings Indian Design completely under the OfBusiness umbrella as the firm continues to strengthen its apparel vertical.

The acquisition aligns Indian Design with the broader OfBusiness platform that works across metals, chemicals, agri processing and apparel. Indian Design is reported to generate annual revenue of about INR 1,300 crore and supplies products to global brands such as H&M, GAP, Old Navy, Columbia and IKEA.

With the integration, the apparel vertical of OfBusiness is now estimated to reach around INR 3,000 crore in revenue. Nearly 80% of this is expected to come from exports. The company claims to already work with several international brands including Zara, Uniqlo, Adidas and Skechers.

OfBusiness is also preparing for a public listing. The company is targeting an IPO of up to USD 1 billion. The issue is expected to include a mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale. The firm has recently moved closer to listing by transitioning into a public entity.

The Gurugram-based company recently raised INR 100 crore (about USD 11.7 million) in a round led by Cornerstone Ventures. Earlier, it had secured more than USD 662 million across funding rounds, including USD 325 million from Alpha Wave, Tiger Global and SoftBank at a valuation of USD 5 billion.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae