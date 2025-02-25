Oxyzo empowers Indian SMEs with tailored financial solutions, offering cash flow-based lending and supply chain financing to drive business growth and operational efficiency.

Oxyzo Financial Services Limited, the lending arm of the OfBusiness group, has raised INR 100 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), as per a recent regulatory filing. The allotment, made on February 18, 2025, saw AK Capital Finance Limited subscribe to 1,00,000 debentures, each priced at INR 10,000.

The two-year bonds, maturing on February 18, 2027, carry an annual coupon rate of 9.75% and are secured by collateral worth 110% of the outstanding principal. This structured debt issuance aligns with Oxyzo's expertise in supply chain financing, catering to businesses seeking working capital solutions.

Founded as a private entity before transitioning to a public limited company, Oxyzo has grown into a major structured credit provider. Its parent firm, OfBusiness, a SoftBank-backed B2B unicorn, is reportedly in early discussions with investment bankers, including Kotak Investment Banking, for a USD 500 million IPO targeted for August 2026.

The upcoming IPO is expected to feature both primary and secondary share offerings. Oxyzo, in which OfBusiness holds over 70% ownership, may also explore a public listing at a later stage.

OfBusiness, founded in 2015, has emerged as one of India's most profitable unicorns, reporting a net profit of INR 463.3 crore in FY23, with revenues doubling to INR 15,300 crore. Oxyzo, a unicorn since 2022, recorded INR 200 crore profit on INR 570 crore revenue in FY23.