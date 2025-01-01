Opentext

News and Trends

OpenText Names Sanket Atal as Senior VP and India Head

Before joining OpenText, Atal served as Managing Director, Operations and Technology at Salesforce India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India Leads in GenAI Ambitions, Information Complexity Remains a Challenge: Report

46 per cent of Indian enterprises already embed AI in business strategies, yet weak data foundations and cyber risks could slow India's AI advantage.

Growth Strategies

Riding on India's Push Towards Digital, Data, and Cloud: Manoj Nagpal

Over the past three decades, OpenText has transformed from a document management innovator into a global leader in Information Management, serving over 120,000 enterprise customers in 180 countries.

Technology

OpenText Bets Big on India with New Facility in Bengaluru

OpenText's India employee strength has grown 15 per cent annually and its Bengaluru office has almost tripled its headcount in the past two years