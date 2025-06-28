Riding on India's Push Towards Digital, Data, and Cloud: Manoj Nagpal Over the past three decades, OpenText has transformed from a document management innovator into a global leader in Information Management, serving over 120,000 enterprise customers in 180 countries.

OpenText began as a collaborative research project between the University of Waterloo and Oxford University in 1991, originally aiming to digitise and make the Oxford English Dictionary searchable. This pioneering effort in full-text search laid the foundation for what would become one of the world's top ten software companies today.

Over the past three decades, OpenText has transformed from a document management innovator into a global leader in Information Management, serving over 120,000 enterprise customers in 180 countries. Today, it has a portfolio of AI-led, cloud-based software and services that power and protect information across complex digital ecosystems. In India, since 2004, OpenText has been a key enabler of digital transformation, supporting mission-critical initiatives across both public and private sectors.

"OpenText delivers one of the most comprehensive Information Management platforms in the industry, spanning content services, business network, cybersecurity, IT operations, digital experience, and developer APIs. With the launch of Titanium X and the OpenText Aviator platform, we are bringing generative AI and automation to the heart of enterprise workflows. These technologies are transforming how businesses operate by augmenting knowledge workers with AI agents, reducing complexity, automating decisions, and unlocking new productivity frontiers," says Manoj Nagpal, MD, OpenText India and VP Professional Services.

Asked how he ensures his company stays ahead and relevant in a constantly changing marketplace, Nagpal says, "We stay ahead by embracing transformation ourselves. OpenText consistently evolves with the market, most recently through a bold shift to a cloud-first, AI-integrated strategy and a reimagining of our brand as a unified innovator rather than a 'house of brands'. At the heart of our approach is continuous investment in R&D, strategic acquisitions, and product simplification."

OpenText's Indian innovation hubs play a pivotal role in global product engineering and partners closely with customers to co-innovate. "By aligning closely with megatrends like AI, Zero Trust security, and responsible automation, we ensure long-term relevance and leadership," he says.

India's accelerated push toward digital transformation, increasing data regulation, and demand for cloud-native solutions are key drivers for OpenText, says Nagpal. "Organisations across BFSI, government, manufacturing, and telecom are prioritising secure information management, intelligent automation, and AI-led insights—all core strengths of our platform. Even amid global headwinds, India's tech spending continues to rise, particularly in compliance-driven and AI-powered transformations."

In terms of its growth plans, OpenText aims to deepen its market penetration in India by expanding its capabilities in cloud, security, AI, and increasing local customer engagements.

"We are also growing our presence in regulated sectors like BFSI and government, where data sovereignty and security are paramount. India will continue to play a strategic role in our global R&D operations, with plans to expand our engineering and innovation hubs. Moreover, we aim to grow our team here and invest significantly in talent over the coming years. We aim to increase our headcount from 6500 currently to 10,000 in 3 years," says Nagpal.

Company Facts:

  • Year of Inception: 1991 (Global), 2004 (India operations)
  • Number of Employees: ~6500 in India (part of ~24,000 globally)
  • Revenue for 2024: USD 5.8 billion (Region-wise revenue not disclosed)
  • Major Clients: Matrimony.com, Aircel, Vodafone, DHFL Pramerica (DPLI), Tata Consultancy Services, L&T Technology Services, etc.
  • Any IP Developed/Patented: Over 700 global patents across AI, cybersecurity, cloud orchestration, and enterprise content management technologies
