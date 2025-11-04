Before joining OpenText, Atal served as Managing Director, Operations and Technology at Salesforce India.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OpenText has announced the appointment of Sanket Atal as Senior Vice President, Engineering and Country Head for India.

In this role, Atal will lead the company's engineering organisation in India and strengthen collaboration with global product and technology teams to support OpenText's next phase of growth and transformation.

Atal brings more than 25 years of experience in technology leadership. Before joining OpenText, he served as Managing Director, Operations and Technology at Salesforce India, where he helped establish India as a major center for innovation and talent.

His previous leadership roles include positions at Intuit, Oracle, MakeMyTrip, and CA Technologies, where he built and scaled successful engineering teams known for their technical excellence and innovative culture.

OpenText, a global provider of secure information management solutions, continues to expand its presence in India as part of its broader innovation strategy.

The company said that it is deepening its commitment by enhancing collaboration between product, engineering, and operations teams, investing in leadership development, and simplifying structures to increase accountability and speed.

OpenText's India operations play a key role in delivering secure, AI-powered solutions that support organisations worldwide in managing information and driving digital transformation.