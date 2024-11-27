OpenText's India employee strength has grown 15 per cent annually and its Bengaluru office has almost tripled its headcount in the past two years

Information management company OpenText is betting big on India to tap into its talent pool as well as leverage it from a market perspective as clients are looking to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) to better manage their information.

The Nasdaq-listed company has opened a new 70,000 sq. ft. facility in Bengaluru on the heels of a 15 per cent average yearly growth in its India workforce. OpenText said its Bengaluru office has experienced "remarkable growth", expanding its workforce by approximately 194 per cent over the past two years, effectively tripling its headcount.

Earlier this year, the company announced its OpenText 3.0 strategy, a significant evolution in the company's approach to AI and digital transformation, focusing on leveraging advanced technologies to meet the changing needs of businesses. According to the company, the India team will play an instrumental role in the new strategy and will deliver global innovation from here.

OpenText said the India team will continue to drive advancements in OpenText's Business Clouds, focusing on AI, cybersecurity, and DevOps. For over a decade, OpenText has been making substantial investments in local talent through apprenticeship and upskilling programs. Key business units in Bengaluru—including Engineering, Professional Services, Customer Support, Customer Success Services, IT, Finance, and Cloud Operations—have all seen significant growth during this period.

"India is OpenText's biggest center of innovation globally and the new facility in Bengaluru further solidifies our presence here. Our growing team in India will significantly contribute to OpenText's next phase of innovation and the inauguration of the second facility within six months proves that India's exceptional talent is crucial to our global strategy," said Madhu Ranganathan, President and Chief Financial Officer, at OpenText. "We will continue to invest in the growth and learning of our India based colleagues who cater to the needs of our customers globally.

OpenText in India has about 7,000 employees out of its global workforce of about 23,000 people. Last year, it acquired Micro Focus for about USD 5.8 billion which resulted in doubling its India workforce and expanding its customer base that spans across BFSI, telco, pharmaceutical, and public sector undertakings.

"The growth of OpenText India and opening of our new Bengaluru facility represents a strategic leap forward in advancing OpenText's 3.0 vision for global innovation and excellence. Our continued investment in India is aimed at building a strong team that develops and delivers AI-integrated solutions. We are creating an environment that fuels digital transformation and aligns seamlessly with our mission to reimagine information management on a global scale," said Manoj Nagpal, Managing Director, OpenText India.