PhysicsWallah's Hybrid Model Drives INR 3,000 Cr Growth Before IPO
PhysicsWallah (PW) has also expanded its offerings beyond school entrance preparation to postgraduate exams, civil services coaching, and skill development programmes.
Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah Welcomes Ex-Blinkit CFO Amit Sachdeva to Lead Financial Strategy
Sachdeva previously served as CFO at Grofers (now Blinkit), where he led financial operations until its acquisition by Zomato in 2022. His background includes leadership roles at IGT Solutions and Wipro, underscoring his expertise in corporate finance.
Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah Launches Its First Offline Center
The PW center aims to provide a complete learning environment and a full-time doubt-clearing facility for the students