Stride Green Raises USD 3.5 Mn Funding Led by Micelio

Stride Green has raised USD 3.5 million in a seed round led by Micelio Technology Fund and Incubate Fund Asia, along with other strategic investors.

The funding will be deployed to scale its tech-enabled asset financing and lifecycle management solutions for India's clean energy sectors, including electric mobility, battery storage, and renewable energy. It will also be used to expand the team and deepen technological capabilities.

Founded by Ishpreet Gandhi and Vivek Jain, Stride Green is a climate-tech platform offering end-to-end leasing, financing, and lifecycle management services for sustainable businesses. Its proprietary technology stack provides real-time analytics, operational alerts, and insights that enhance asset performance and longevity.

Currently, the Gurugram-based platform manages over 3,000 cleantech assets and partners with OEMs and logistics companies.

"At Stride Green, we're driven by deep domain expertise and a clear purpose to develop innovative and scalable solutions for the climate-tech ecosystem," said Vivek Jain, Co-Founder and CEO. "With mission-aligned partners like Micelio and Incubate, we are empowered to deliver high-impact solutions for a more sustainable future."

Stride Green now aims for vertical and geographic expansion, positioning itself as a critical enabler in India's green economy transition.

Khari Foods Secures INR 3 Cr from Meri Punji IMF

Grahill Wellness, the parent company of Delhi-based clean-label brand Khari Foods has raised INR 3 crore in a seed round led by Meri Punji IMF Private Limited to scale its healthy snacking footprint nationwide.

The funds will be deployed toward product innovation, team expansion, R&D, and strengthening marketing and distribution across tier I and tier II cities.

Founded in 2022 by Yash (Co-Founder and CEO) and Sunil Bansal (Co-Founder and COO), Khari Foods offers palm oil-free, maida-free snacks enriched with fibre and micronutrients. Its diverse product line includes Ragi Crispies, Beetroot Crispies, Jowar Puffs, Snack Mixes, and Dates-based sweets—designed for health-conscious consumers aged 20–40 in urban and semi-urban markets.

"From day one, our focus has been on building a brand that delivers nutritious, flavourful snacks made for Indian tastes, without cutting corners," said Yash. "This INR 3 crore fundraise marks a pivotal moment for us, enabling faster growth and exciting new launches."

Backed by a state-of-the-art facility in Haryana, Khari Foods stands out with proprietary formulations and end-to-end supply chain control. The brand is projecting a 208% jump in annual revenue run rate this year, underlining its momentum in India's evolving healthy snacking segment.

The Tarzan Way Bags INR 2 Cr from Inflection Point Ventures and more

Noida-based AI-powered travel tech startup The Tarzan Way has secured INR 2 crore in seed funding, led by Inflection Point Ventures, with additional backing from Your Trips Limited (UK), Prateek Maheshwari (Founder, PhysicsWallah), and other angel investors.

The funds will be allocated towards product development (35%), operations (25%), marketing (20%), HR (15%), and miscellaneous needs (5%), including the launch of the startup's upcoming "Exploration App."

Founded in 2020 by Shikhar Chadha and Shivank Tripathi, The Tarzan Way empowers users to design hyper-personalised, authentic holidays in seconds using AI. The platform combines deep tech with a storytelling approach to deliver immersive itineraries, a smart booking engine, 24/7 live concierge, and one-click travel planning.

"Our passion lies in creating memories that last. We don't just plan trips; we help people craft stories that stay with them forever," said Shikhar Chadha, Co-founder.

Ankur Mittal, Co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures, added, "Tarzan Way bridges the gap between rigid travel plans and chaotic self-planning, offering travellers smart, tailored experiences."

With 300% YoY revenue growth, 70% MoM user growth, and INR 13.5 Cr in gross bookings, The Tarzan Way is quickly establishing itself as a global leader in experiential, tech-driven travel.