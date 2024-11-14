Get All Access for $5/mo

[L-R] Alakh Pandey (CEO), Amit Sachdeva (CFO), & Prateek Maheshwari (Co-founder), PhysicsWallah

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah (PW) announced the appointment of Amit Sachdeva as its Chief Financial Officer.

With extensive experience in financial leadership, Sachdeva will be responsible for steering PW's strategic financial initiatives and supporting the company's mission of providing accessible education.

Sachdeva previously served as CFO at Grofers (now Blinkit), where he led financial operations until its acquisition by Zomato in 2022. His background includes leadership roles at IGT Solutions and Wipro, underscoring his expertise in corporate finance.

A chartered accountant and Certified Public Accountant (USA), Sachdeva is an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.

Alakh Pandey, CEO and Co-founder of PhysicsWallah, expressed confidence in Sachdeva's appointment, stating, "Amit's financial expertise and commitment to corporate governance align with our goals as we scale our educational impact." With PW preparing for an IPO, Sachdeva's role is crucial for enhancing financial planning, enabling sustainable growth, and advancing PW's educational objectives.

Reflecting on his new position, Sachdeva remarked, "Joining PhysicsWallah is a unique opportunity to contribute to an organisation dedicated to democratising education. I am grateful for the opportunity to support PW's mission to expand educational access and empower students."

Founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PhysicsWallah originated as a YouTube channel in 2014, delivering free educational content to students in multiple regional languages.

Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW now offers a comprehensive hybrid educational model, providing online, offline, and blended learning options.

PW's diverse offerings include Gurukulam Schools, test preparation for various categories, skilling programs, higher education, and study-abroad resources. The company also launched its Institute of Innovation (IOI), providing residential programs that focus on job-ready skills.

To drive its mission further, PW has secured funding from prominent investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge, and GSV Ventures.

As PhysicsWallah expands its reach and impact, Sachdeva's financial stewardship will be pivotal in advancing the company's vision to make quality education accessible across India.
