Pilgrim Secures INR 200 Cr in Funding to Drive Omnichannel Expansion
The investment was led by existing backers Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO), Vertex Ventures SEA, Sattva Family Office, and Mirabilis Investment Trust, with fresh capital from Vertex Growth Fund and Anicut Equity Continuum Fund.
Beauty Brand Pilgrim Secures USD 9 Mn in Series B Extension; Fireside Ventures Becomes Largest Stakeholder
The Mumbai-based platform plans to utilise the funds to bolster its market presence and fuel its strategic growth plans.
Investing in the Next Generation of Iconic Brands: Fireside Ventures
The Bengaluru-based firm invests in diverse categories, including food and beverage, personal care, health and wellness, and lifestyle, aiming to identify high-potential startups.