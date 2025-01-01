Pilgrim

Pilgrim Secures INR 200 Cr in Funding to Drive Omnichannel Expansion

The investment was led by existing backers Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO), Vertex Ventures SEA, Sattva Family Office, and Mirabilis Investment Trust, with fresh capital from Vertex Growth Fund and Anicut Equity Continuum Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff
This Week's Best Startup Funding: August 24–31

Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from August 24 to August 31.

Beauty Brand Pilgrim Secures USD 9 Mn in Series B Extension; Fireside Ventures Becomes Largest Stakeholder

The Mumbai-based platform plans to utilise the funds to bolster its market presence and fuel its strategic growth plans.

Growth Strategies

Investing in the Next Generation of Iconic Brands: Fireside Ventures

The Bengaluru-based firm invests in diverse categories, including food and beverage, personal care, health and wellness, and lifestyle, aiming to identify high-potential startups.