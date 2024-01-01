Piyush Goyal
India Has Now Over 1 Lakh Government Recognized Startups: Piyush Goyal
The minister highlighted the success of the Startup India initiative and stated that the nation has witnessed remarkable growth from 450 startups in 2016 to more than 1 lakh startups in 2023
Government To Roll Out Quality Standards For Drones And EVs
Based on the discussion between concerned ministries and government departments, more products have been identified for notifying them under quality control orders (QCOs) and mandating compulsory certification of BIS, according to sources
Piyush Goyal Invites All E-Commerce Players To a Much Larger Market
The minister highlighted that ONDC will foster economies of scale, competition and better pricing along with quality that will ultimately benefit consumers
Focus On Scale, Efficiency And Technology To Cut Logistics Costs, Says Piyush Goyal
The minister said that logistics has become the centerpiece of India's policy making in its journey towards becoming a developed nation and a leader in international trade
India Unveils New Foreign Trade Policy 2023
Unlike previous policies that were announced for five years, the FTP 2023 reportedly has no end date and will be updated as needed
ONDC Will Help Small Retail Survive Onslaught Of Large Tech-Based Ecommerce Firms, Says Piyush Goyal
The minister also said that the consumer industry in India, and FMCGs have been victims of indiscriminate low-quality imports because of which people have suffered
Goods And Services Exports May Touch $1 Trillion Each By 2030, Says Piyush Goyal
According to reports, the country's merchandise and services exports touched an all-time high of $422 billion and $254 billion, respectively, in 2021-22
FTA With EU May Take Longer To Conclude, Says Piyush Goyal
As per reports, currently EU is India's third largest trading partner, accounting for $88 billion worth of trade in goods in 2021, whereas India is the EU's 10th largest trading partner accounting for 2.1% of EU total trade in goods in 2021
India Can Achieve a $47 Trillion Economy Target By 2047 Trusts Piyush Goyal
As India enters the Amrit Kaal, he shared that India had all the potential to achieve a $47 trillion economy target on its centennial anniversary
Take the Products To World Level, Piyush Goyal To Electronic Manufacturers
The minister further highlighted about the opportunity for the sector from across the world especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and exhorted the industry to seize it
Piyush Goyal Calls For International Network To Strengthen Global Startup Ecosystem
According to the minister, this network must support and inspire startups, act as a team to facilitate exchange of ideas, best practices and funding mechanisms and promote collaborations in research and development
Apple Plans 25% Manufacturing Scale Up In India, Says Piyush Goyal
Information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday tweeted that Apple's exports from India had hit $1 billion in December
Let's Go For a Startup Database And Make It Available For All: Piyush Goyal
The minister reportedly said that the database can help the government in its procurement of goods and services
12 Social Sector Ministries In Advanced Stages Of Data Integration With PM GatiShakti Initiative, Says Piyush Goyal
On October 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the GatiShakti – National Master Plan (NMP), aimed at developing an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs
Student Visas Aren't Something I Would Be Looking At In An FTA, Says UK Trade Secretary
Kemi Badenoch also added that India has the most student visas that the UK issues, but an FTA is on trade that focus on trade matters, rather than bringing in other things that are not specific to it