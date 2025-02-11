Strengthening Bonds: India and Israel Chart a New Economic Partnership Path The discussions culminated in the identification of five key strategies to enhance the economic partnership between India and Israel:

India-Israel Cooperation: CII Hosting Business Forum & FICCI CEO Forum

India and Israel have enjoyed a robust partnership since establishing full diplomatic ties in 1992, with bilateral trade growing nearly 50-fold to approach USD 10 billion in recent years.

At the India-Israel Business Forum held in New Delhi on February 11, 2025, leaders from both nations convened to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral business cooperation. The discussions culminated in the identification of five key strategies to enhance the economic partnership between India and Israel:

  1. Advancing Technological Collaboration: Both countries emphasised the importance of joint ventures in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and smart manufacturing. By leveraging Israel's technological expertise and India's growing digital infrastructure, the two nations aim to foster innovation and drive economic growth.
  2. Expanding Trade and Investment Opportunities: The forum highlighted the need to explore new sectors for trade and investment, including agri-tech, food processing, defense, homeland security, water management, logistics, and retail. Delegates discussed strategies to diversify and deepen economic ties, ensuring mutual benefits and sustainable development.
  3. Enhancing Defense and Security Cooperation: Recognising shared security challenges, India and Israel committed to strengthening collaboration in defense technology and cybersecurity. This includes joint training programs, technology sharing, and coordinated efforts to address emerging threats, thereby bolstering regional stability.
  4. Promoting Innovation-Driven Growth: The establishment of platforms like the India-Israel CEO Forum aims to facilitate dialogue between industry leaders and policymakers. These interactions are designed to identify and nurture innovative business models, support startups, and create an ecosystem conducive to entrepreneurial success in both countries.
  5. Strengthening Educational and Research Partnerships: Both nations acknowledged the potential of academic collaboration to drive long-term economic growth. Initiatives to increase student exchanges, joint research projects, and shared educational programs are expected to cultivate a skilled workforce equipped to meet future challenges.

These strategic initiatives underscore a mutual commitment to deepening the India-Israel partnership, leveraging each nation's strengths to foster economic prosperity and address common challenges.
