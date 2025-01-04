India's Exports Set to Cross $800 Billion: Piyush Goyal In a move to bolster India's start-up ecosystem, the government is simplifying procedures for startups relocating their headquarters back to India.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal

India is on the cusp of a historic economic achievement, with exports of goods and services projected to exceed $800 billion in the current fiscal year, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. This milestone underscores India's export sector's resilience amidst global economic uncertainties, marking a significant rise from last year's $778 billion.

"My estimate is that we will cross $800 billion in exports, another record given the world situation," Goyal stated. He credited the growth to a diversified export basket and the robust expansion of services exports. Despite global challenges such as forex crises, the Covid pandemic, and disruptions in shipping, India has sustained momentum across its export sectors.

The minister also noted that rising imports signify robust domestic economic activity, fueled by demand for machinery, equipment, and intermediate goods.

Goyal expressed optimism about strengthening trade relations with the United States. "We are looking forward to a deep and substantive engagement with the new US administration," he said, underscoring the significance of bilateral cooperation in promoting economic growth.

Indian startups returning home

In a move to bolster India's start-up ecosystem, the government is simplifying procedures for startups relocating their headquarters back to India. Goyal emphasized the importance of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, noting, "It is a welcome sign that more startups are coming back home to register, list, and grow in India."

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed 50 MoUs with corporate entities, encouraging collaboration between startups and businesses to address industry challenges. Additionally, the National Start-up Advisory Council continues to advise on strategies to strengthen India's start-up ecosystem.

Electric vehicle sector gears up for growth

India's electric mobility sector has reached a pivotal stage, no longer reliant on new subsidies to thrive, according to Goyal. "The electric mobility sector is absolutely ready to fly," he asserted, highlighting existing incentives such as reduced GST rates and government support for charging infrastructure development.

During discussions with stakeholders, safety standards emerged as a key priority. The Bureau of Indian Standards has already issued regulations for three- and four-wheelers, with two-wheeler standards under review. Goyal also stressed consumer empowerment in battery-swapping solutions, encouraging smart choices for EV adoption.

As India continues to expand its global footprint through exports, foster a thriving start-up environment, and promote sustainable mobility, the nation solidifies its position as a key player in the global economy.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After an Eye-Opening Trip to Home Depot, This Grandfather Started a Side Hustle on Amazon — and Did About $500,000 in Sales Last Year

Joshua White was shopping with his daughter when he recognized a real problem he wanted to solve.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Apple Settles Lawsuit Accusing Siri of Eavesdropping. Here's Who Can Expect Part of the $95 Million Payout.

Any Siri-enabled device used within the past decade is eligible.

By Sherin Shibu
Technology

The Tipping Point: India's Data Center Revolution

India's data center operational capacity is expected to more than double to 2,000-2,100 MW by FY27 from 950 MW in FY24, involving investment of up to INR 55,000 crore, supported by digital explosion and data localization initiatives, according to ICRA

By Ayushman Baruah
Business News

'Challenges Are Opportunities': Reebok's 89-Year-Old Founder Is Launching the World's First Futuristic AI Shoe

Joe Foster co-founded Reebok in 1958. Now, he's partnering with a 25-year-old entrepreneur to debut what they say is the first commercial shoe made with AI.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

India's Digital Payment Ecosystem Reaches New Heights in December 2024: Report

The exponential growth in digital payments in India can be attributed to several factors, including government initiatives like the "Digital India" campaign, convenience and security features, and expanding digital infrastructure.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Is an Ultra-Thin iPhone 17 'Air' on the Way? New Rumors Float About a Potential Fall Release.

Apple's next few drops could bring some surprises.

By Erin Davis