Beauty Unicorn Purplle Closes USD 180 Mn Series F Funding, Expanding Stake for Existing Investors
The raised funding will enhance its mission to democratise beauty by leveraging technology for an improved shopping experience, making beauty products and services more accessible for all consumers.
GIVA Jewellery Closes Extended Series B Funding with INR 255 Cr Investment Led by Premji Invest
The fine jewellery brand plans to leverage the funds to expand its offline presence and enhance its lab-grown diamond offerings while facilitating strategic investor exits.
This Week's Best Startup Funding: July 6–12
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from July 6 to July 12.
Dezerv Raises INR 265 Cr in Series B Funding Led by Premji Invest
The Mumbai-based startup plans to invest in new investment strategies, enhance its technology platform, and hire specialists for growth.
Beauty Unicorn Purplle Gains INR 1,000 Cr Investment, Offers Major ESOP Liquidity
The Mumbai-based brand also announced an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) liquidity programme, offering INR 50 crore in liquidity to its employees.