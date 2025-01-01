Qualcomm Ventures
Meta's Latest India Push: Cracking the Vernacular Code for AI Chatbots
Meta is reportedly hiring contractors to train AI chatbots for Hindi language users.
Netradyne Secures USD 90 Mn Series D Funding Led by Point72 Private Investments
The fresh funding will be directed toward scaling Netradyne's R&D efforts, enhancing go-to-market strategies, and expanding its global footprint.
Avataar Ventures Leads USD 38 Mn Round for LambdaTest to Enhance AI-Driven QA Tools
With the fresh funding, LambdaTest plans to advance KaneAI, launching AI Native QA Agent-as-a-Service to transform software QA with AI-driven insights, scalable Test Cloud, and advanced HyperExecute automation.
Ultraviolette Eyes Pan-India Expansion with INR 130 Cr Capital Boost
In September, Ultraviolette shipped its first batch of Indian-made electric motorcycles to Europe, marking a significant milestone in its global strategy.