Qualcomm Ventures

News and Trends

Meta's Latest India Push: Cracking the Vernacular Code for AI Chatbots

Meta is reportedly hiring contractors to train AI chatbots for Hindi language users.

By Kul Bhushan
Netradyne Secures USD 90 Mn Series D Funding Led by Point72 Private Investments

The fresh funding will be directed toward scaling Netradyne's R&D efforts, enhancing go-to-market strategies, and expanding its global footprint.

Avataar Ventures Leads USD 38 Mn Round for LambdaTest to Enhance AI-Driven QA Tools

With the fresh funding, LambdaTest plans to advance KaneAI, launching AI Native QA Agent-as-a-Service to transform software QA with AI-driven insights, scalable Test Cloud, and advanced HyperExecute automation.

Ultraviolette Eyes Pan-India Expansion with INR 130 Cr Capital Boost

In September, Ultraviolette shipped its first batch of Indian-made electric motorcycles to Europe, marking a significant milestone in its global strategy.