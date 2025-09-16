New strategic investors such as Nikhil Kamath and Qualcomm Ventures also joined the round.

Consumer technology company Nothing announced on Tuesday that it has raised USD 200 million (approx. INR 1,762 crore) in a Series C funding round that values the firm at USD 1.3 billion.

The London-headquartered company said the funds will support its ambition to build an AI-native platform that brings together hardware and software.

The investment round was led by Tiger Global and saw participation from existing shareholders including GV, Highland Europe, EQT, Latitude, I2BF and Tapestry.

Nothing said the capital will be directed toward accelerating product innovation and expanding its distribution reach worldwide.

Founded in 2020 by Carl Pei and Akis Evangelidis, the four-year-old company has developed multi-category consumer electronics with distinctive design features such as transparent elements and the Glyph Interface on its smartphones.

Its product lineup includes smartphones and wireless earbuds. The firm reported crossing USD 1 billion in cumulative sales earlier this year and plans to introduce its first AI-native devices in 2026.

Alongside the latest investment, Nothing said it is preparing a new Community round that will allow its supporters to invest directly in the company.

The brand also announced plans to open its first flagship store in India in 2025. Its sub-brand CMF is setting up its global headquarters in India and has recently shifted its global marketing function to the country.

Nothing's competitors include Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi.