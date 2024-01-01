Quona Capital
Edu-Wealth Startup Zinc Secures USD 25.5 Mn Seed Funding Led by Nexus Venture Partners
The raised funding will drive product innovation, expanding global investment tools, AI-powered university counseling, and cross-border payments to empower families in securing their children's futures effectively.
Arya.ag Secures INR 242.36 Cr from Blue Earth Capital and Existing Investors
Arya Collateral, Aryadhan, and Aryatech are the three verticals of the Delhi-based startup. The primary business of the startup is providing warehouse and storage services, which is what Arya Collateral does.
iPiD, BIGGUYS, and Docplix Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Turno Bags USD 6 Mn in Series A Extension Round from BII and Others
The Bengaluru-based EV segment focused Turno aims to deploy the raised capital for market expansion and build on its battery technology platform.