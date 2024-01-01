Quona Capital

News and Trends

Edu-Wealth Startup Zinc Secures USD 25.5 Mn Seed Funding Led by Nexus Venture Partners

The raised funding will drive product innovation, expanding global investment tools, AI-powered university counseling, and cross-border payments to empower families in securing their children's futures effectively.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Arya.ag Secures INR 242.36 Cr from Blue Earth Capital and Existing Investors

Arya Collateral, Aryadhan, and Aryatech are the three verticals of the Delhi-based startup. The primary business of the startup is providing warehouse and storage services, which is what Arya Collateral does.

News and Trends

iPiD, BIGGUYS, and Docplix Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Turno Bags USD 6 Mn in Series A Extension Round from BII and Others

The Bengaluru-based EV segment focused Turno aims to deploy the raised capital for market expansion and build on its battery technology platform.