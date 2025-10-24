Accel Leads USD 39 Mn Funding in Pave Bank to Power Global Growth The latest round also saw participation from Tether Investments, Quona Capital, Wintermute, Helios Digital Ventures, Financial Technology Partners, Yolo Investments, Kazea Fund, and GC&H Investments.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Salim Dhanani, Co-Founder and CEO of Pave Bank

Pave Bank, a programmable commercial bank with a Singapore-based holding company, has secured USD 39 million in funding led by global venture capital firm Accel.

The latest investment round also saw participation from Tether Investments, Quona Capital, Wintermute, Helios Digital Ventures, Financial Technology Partners, Yolo Investments, Kazea Fund, and GC&H Investments.

With this round, Pave Bank's total funding has crossed USD 44 million.

The company said the fresh capital will help it expand its regulatory reach, strengthen its banking infrastructure, and accelerate product development. It also aims to scale its client coverage and deepen its presence across global markets.

Founded in 2024 by former BigPay executives Simon Vans Colina, Salim Dhanani, and Dmitry Bocharov, Pave Bank provides corporate and institutional clients with a full suite of banking services, including deposits, payments, foreign exchange, and treasury management.

The platform also supports regulated digital asset transactions, enabling businesses to manage both fiat and digital assets in real time, automate treasury operations, and reduce dependency on intermediaries.

Licensed by the National Bank of Georgia, Pave Bank operates a representative office in London and plans to expand into the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and the European Economic Area.

The company said it will focus on enhancing its programmable treasury and institutional financial products while integrating with major financial and digital asset ecosystems.

The company had earlier raised USD 5.2 million in a seed round in 2023.

Accel, which led the funding round, is an early-stage backer of Flipkart and Swiggy and had closed its eighth India-focused fund earlier this year after raising USD 650 million from investors.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

10 Best Business Segments That Create Million-Dollar Fortunes

This article will cover ten specific business segments that today's entrepreneurs are devoting their time and money to.

By Tom Corley
Marketing

Why the Next Era of Branding Belongs to Those Who Show Up

In this Age of Presence, the most powerful marketing strategy of all is simply showing up.

By John Emery
News and Trends

An INR 127 Crore Conflict: Meesho vs AWS, and the Power Imbalance in Cloud

Meesho is locked in a INR 127 crore arbitration tussle with AWS over alleged uncleared cloud bills.

By Kul Bhushan
Thought Leaders

Why Your Mindset Can Be Your Most Powerful Startup Strategy — and How to Develop It

I went from a UN intern to co-founding one of Europe's fastest-growing tech companies, proving that success isn't about background — it's about mindset and persistence.

By Bogdan Nesvit
News and Trends

The Eye Foundation Raises USD 75 Mn from Verlinvest to Fuel Expansion Across South India

The funding will be used to expand the network through new greenfield centres and brownfield acquisitions, enhance customer experience, and strengthen the organisation's reach across southern India.

By Entrepreneur Staff