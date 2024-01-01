Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Government To Establish GPU Cluster For AI Startups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The minister said the efforts will ensure the promotion of domestic intellectual property and strengthen India's position in the global AI and semiconductor business

By Teena Jose
Startups In India To Grow Tenfold In Next 4-5 Years, Says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The minister highlighted India's remarkable progress in creating unicorns and startups, how they have successfully entered areas in emerging technologies such as AI, Web3 and deep tech

Target Of 1 Lakh Unicorns And Around 20 Lakh Startups Is Doable, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The minister also assured that the extent of digitalisation of government, governance and economy is going to accelerate even more

India's Goal Is To Make Technology 20-25% Of GDP By 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Over the last five years, in particular, during and after COVID-19, the Indian innovation economy has grown from 4-5% in 2014 to 10%today

India Will Regulate AI, Says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The minister said that India will look to 'regulate AI' in a manner, that is similar to how the country has gone about regulating other emerging technology areas

Apple Has Generated One Lakh New Direct Jobs In India, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, and since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble new iPhone models and produce a growing number of components

Government Announces New Online Gaming Rules; Industry Lauds the Move

Under the new rules, real money games involving wagering or betting have been prohibited. Permissible online games are referred to as those games which do not involve wagering, use harmful content, and do not create any addictive consequences for young users.

Cryptocurrency Presents a Legitimate Case Of Macroeconomic Risk, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Mentioning about the slowdown in the funding of startups and digital economy, the minister said that he is not very concerned as 'peaks and troughs and ups and downs and business cycles are very inherent nature of startups

Indian Startups Have Deposits Worth $1 Billion In SVB, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

During a Twitter live session, Chandrasekhar said he heard that over $200 million of startups' deposits have been transferred to GIFT City bank

SVB Crisis: Startups Can Approach Indian Banking System, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The minister also guaranteed that Indian government is working on ways to shield them from economic vulnerability

India To Manufacture $300 Billion Electronics Goods By 2026, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

As per the market estimates, with per capita disposable income and private consumption having doubled between FY12 and FY21, India has emerged as one of the largest markets for electronic products in the world

Centre Launches Appellate Panel For Social Media Platforms

The chairpersons and other members of the three GACs constituted by the government will not have any office and not conduct any physical hearings

No Issue With Cryptocurrency In India If Laws Are Followed: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The minister's remark contradicts the central bank's view advising investors to stay away from crypto

Government Proposes Self-Regulation For Online Gaming Companies

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that online gaming companies will not be allowed to engage in betting on the outcome of games under the principle laid in draft rules

Centre To Launch Digital India Innovation Fund For Deep-Tech Startups: Report

The minister also signifies the PM's vision of New India is one with ample opportunities for every Indian to participate in the development process, with hardwork and skills as the only determinants of success