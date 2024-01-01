Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Government To Establish GPU Cluster For AI Startups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The minister said the efforts will ensure the promotion of domestic intellectual property and strengthen India's position in the global AI and semiconductor business
Startups In India To Grow Tenfold In Next 4-5 Years, Says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The minister highlighted India's remarkable progress in creating unicorns and startups, how they have successfully entered areas in emerging technologies such as AI, Web3 and deep tech
Target Of 1 Lakh Unicorns And Around 20 Lakh Startups Is Doable, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The minister also assured that the extent of digitalisation of government, governance and economy is going to accelerate even more
India's Goal Is To Make Technology 20-25% Of GDP By 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Over the last five years, in particular, during and after COVID-19, the Indian innovation economy has grown from 4-5% in 2014 to 10%today
India Will Regulate AI, Says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The minister said that India will look to 'regulate AI' in a manner, that is similar to how the country has gone about regulating other emerging technology areas
Apple Has Generated One Lakh New Direct Jobs In India, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, and since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble new iPhone models and produce a growing number of components
Government Announces New Online Gaming Rules; Industry Lauds the Move
Under the new rules, real money games involving wagering or betting have been prohibited. Permissible online games are referred to as those games which do not involve wagering, use harmful content, and do not create any addictive consequences for young users.
Cryptocurrency Presents a Legitimate Case Of Macroeconomic Risk, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Mentioning about the slowdown in the funding of startups and digital economy, the minister said that he is not very concerned as 'peaks and troughs and ups and downs and business cycles are very inherent nature of startups
Indian Startups Have Deposits Worth $1 Billion In SVB, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
During a Twitter live session, Chandrasekhar said he heard that over $200 million of startups' deposits have been transferred to GIFT City bank
SVB Crisis: Startups Can Approach Indian Banking System, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The minister also guaranteed that Indian government is working on ways to shield them from economic vulnerability
India To Manufacture $300 Billion Electronics Goods By 2026, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
As per the market estimates, with per capita disposable income and private consumption having doubled between FY12 and FY21, India has emerged as one of the largest markets for electronic products in the world
Centre Launches Appellate Panel For Social Media Platforms
The chairpersons and other members of the three GACs constituted by the government will not have any office and not conduct any physical hearings
No Issue With Cryptocurrency In India If Laws Are Followed: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The minister's remark contradicts the central bank's view advising investors to stay away from crypto
Government Proposes Self-Regulation For Online Gaming Companies
MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that online gaming companies will not be allowed to engage in betting on the outcome of games under the principle laid in draft rules
Centre To Launch Digital India Innovation Fund For Deep-Tech Startups: Report
The minister also signifies the PM's vision of New India is one with ample opportunities for every Indian to participate in the development process, with hardwork and skills as the only determinants of success