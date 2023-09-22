The minister said the efforts will ensure the promotion of domestic intellectual property and strengthen India's position in the global AI and semiconductor business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Friday, said that the central government is planning to establish a major graphics processing unit (GPU) cluster. As per reports, the initiative aims to support artificial intelligence(AI) startups and promote investment in chip designing for AI applications.

The minister said the efforts will ensure the promotion of domestic intellectual property and strengthen India's position in the global AI and semiconductor business.

A GPU cluster is a group of computers with GPUs on each node to train neural networks for image and video processing.

The minister said that the government is looking to back startups and foreign companies who seek to create domestic intellectual property in chip design for AI applications under the INR 1,100- 1,200 crore design-linked incentive scheme.

"Today's discussion about AI is almost always about applications like ChatGPT. Our mission is real-world AI use cases. We are looking at health, governance, education and creating AI-specific integrated circuits for those applications," he said in a statement.

The minister also highlighted India's significant progress in becoming a "Semiconductor Nation" after PM Narendra Modi announced the Semiconductor vision and a planned investment of INR 76,000 crore to catalyze India's Semiconductor ecosystem.