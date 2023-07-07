The minister also assured that the extent of digitalisation of government, governance and economy is going to accelerate even more

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that India's digital clout is just the tip of a massive growth opportunity before the country, and the nation has the ability to scale to one lakh unicorns and almost 10-20 lakh startups in future, according to a PTI report. The minister also said that the target of 1 lakh unicorns 'is very doable'.

"I think there is a lot of headroom to grow. We talk about 100-104 unicorns and 1 lakh startups. The target is really one lakh unicorns and almost 10 to 20 lakh startups. That is a kind of opportunity that India techade really represents for young Indians. I am excited, that I am getting to contribute to that jouney of this country," the minister told PTI.

According to Chandrasekhar, who completes two years as Minister of State for Electronics and IT, has added that India Stack and the digital public infrastructure built by the country, have demonstrated to the world how technology can be deployed for good, to benefit people, society and communities, and the country at large.

The minister further assured that the extent of digitalisation of government, governance and economy is going to accelerate even more. Signifying the importance of Digital India Bill and Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, minister said that India's strides in global tech and digital space are just the beginning, and there is tremendous headroom to grow.

The minister noted that India is becoming a force to reckon with in global value chains for electronics.

"We are laying down markers in the ground to say this new India will be a significant player in trusted global value chains for electronics and semiconductors in the coming decade. That is not a small ambition to have," he reportedly added.