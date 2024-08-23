Gujarat's first outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility is expected to create about 1,200 jobs, focusing on advanced semiconductor assembly and testing

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Suchi Semicon, a Gujarat-based semiconductor company, is on the cusp of a significant milestone, set to inaugurate the state's first outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Surat this November. The Surat facility, initially covering 30,000 square feet, will be equipped with state-of-the-art Class 10k and 100k cleanroom environments. As part of its broader vision for regional growth, Suchi Semicon has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to drive job creation and economic progress. This development marks a crucial leap forward for India's burgeoning semiconductor industry, with the new plant expected to generate approximately 1,200 jobs focused on advanced semiconductor assembly and testing.

Company executives, talking to News18, mentioned, "In the first phase, we plan to hire around 100 employees. Over the entire project, we expect to create between 700 and 1,200 jobs." The project will unfold in five phases over the next three years, with hiring progressing in parallel.

Suchi Semicon has strategically partnered with Gujarat Technological University and SVNIT to build a skilled workforce for the Surat facility. Although the company's core technical team is currently based in Malaysia, the focus is shifting towards recruiting and training local Indian talent.

The executives also emphasised the importance of government support in their journey. "The state of Gujarat is contributing incentives equivalent to 20 per cent of the project cost. The state government has already sanctioned our project. If our project gets approval from the central government under the ISM scheme, we will receive a 50 per cent subsidy. We have already applied for the same," the executive added.

In discussing India's broader semiconductor landscape, Suchi Semicon executives highlighted the current supply chain challenges. "India excels in semiconductor design, but the supply chain hits a bottleneck thereafter," the executive noted.

While companies like Tata are making strides in semiconductor fabrication, the next crucial link—OSAT services—remains underdeveloped. "Fabrication is capital-intensive and complex, typically with one fab serving up to 20 OSATs. While OSAT is simpler by industry standards, it is still complex and essential for completing the supply chain. This is where we aim to make a difference and contribute to a self-reliant ecosystem," the executive explained.

With the factory's grand opening set for November, the company eagerly anticipates the attendance of distinguished guests, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.