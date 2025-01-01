Ranjan Pai
Finnable Raises INR 250 Cr Funding Led by Z47 and TVS Capital
The Bengaluru-based fintech firm plans to use the new capital to strengthen its technology, expand its branch network, and develop new products.
Healthify Secures USD 20 Mn Funding from Khosla Ventures, LeapFrog Investments, and Claypond Capital
With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based platform aims to fuel its expansion into the US market and enhance its AI-driven nutrition and fitness coaching capabilities.
KITES Senior Care and Columbia Pacific Communities Plan Merger to Revolutionise Senior Care in India
CPC and the Bengaluru-based elderly care startup will invest in expanding capacity, aiming to add approximately 2,000 more senior living and assisted living units over the next 2 years.
KITES Senior Care Secures INR 65 Cr in Series A from Ranjan Pai's Family Office Fund
Bengaluru-based elderly care startup aims to use the fresh funds to expand into new markets across Southern India, and deeper penetration in existing markets.