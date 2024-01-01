razorpay
Indian OTT Platforms Witness 194% Increase In Revenue: Razorpay's Report
The report claims to analyze over 10 million transactions processed on Razorpay's platform in the last two years, between April 1, 2021, and July 31, 2023
Fintech Unicorn Razorpay Launches Turbo UPI For Faster Online Payments
The newly launched product claims to allow customers of online merchants to make UPI payments directly without getting redirected to a third-party UPI app during checkout
Sequoia-Backed Fintech Major Razorpay Joins ONDC
The fintech company claims that it will be the first payment gateway to launch a payment reconciliation service for the network participants
From offices to online to back to offices: What did start-ups learn?
We speak with people leaders of various startups to understand their learnings about building company culture's in a remote setting
There Are Multiple Defining Moments In the Journey of Indian Fintechs: Harshil Mathur
Speaking at the Global Unicorn Summit 2022, the Razorpay founder said, "There is no match for India's financial service sector anywhere in the world"
Chargebee Brings Subscription Business In India, Partners With Razorpay
The partnership highlights Chargebee's commitment to customer growth and globalization with expanded capabilities
Razorpay's Silent but Steady Rise to the Unicorn Club – A Lesson for Young Startups
Harshil Mathur, co-founder and CEO, Razorpay shares the company's journey from getting rejected by 100 banks to becoming the youngest fintech unicorn
Razorpay Becomes Fifth Fintech Unicorn After Raising $100 Mn in Series D Funding
The company said it plans to deploy the new funds to strengthen RazorpayX, neo-banking platform and lending arm Razorpay Capital and hire about 500 employees by FY2021
PayLater, Cardless Credit and EMI Preferred Payment Modes Amidst Covid-19 Lockdown: Report
A report by Razorpay titled '101 Days of Covid-19 Era: Impact On Digital Payments' shows that credit-based payment modes have seen an exponential rise as the countrywide lockdown put household incomes in deep stress
These Financial Startups Are Facilitating SMEs with Easy Loans
7 startups enabling flexible financing for SMEs
Kicking Back
Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur on how Karate taught him a little bit about entrepreneurship
How India's Fintech Players Became the Knights in Shining Armour During the Kerala Floods
Fintech companies made the common man's contribution really easy
This IIT Duo has Heralded a New Era in Digital Payments for Businesses
With Mastercard being their strategic partner and raising $20 million from Tiger Global and Y combinator, Razorpay aims to grow 4x by end of 2018
Persistence Could Save your Business from Risks
Being the founder of a startup, one has to be aware of the mistakes they can afford to make and take calculated risks