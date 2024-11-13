Get All Access for $5/mo

Razorpay Launches Venture Investment Programme to Support Early-Stage B2B Startups Razorpay has launched the Razorpay Venture Investment Programme in partnership with Peak XV Partners and Lightspeed, investing up to USD 1 million per startup to support 10-15 early-stage startups annually.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vishnu Acharya, Razorpay's Head of Strategy and Corporate Development

Digital payments and banking unicorn Razorpay has launched a new venture investment initiative to support early-stage B2B startups across multiple sectors, including fintech, healthcare, education, logistics, and hospitality.

Dubbed the Razorpay Venture Investment Programme, the initiative is set up in collaboration with Peak XV Partners and Lightspeed. Under this program, Razorpay will invest up to USD 1 million per startup, aiming to support 10-15 startups annually.

Beyond financial backing, Razorpay offers these startups access to its proprietary API suite and sandbox environments to foster innovation and ease integration.

Additionally, participating startups will benefit from personalised mentorship provided by Razorpay's leadership team and gain exposure to the company's distribution networks, product partnerships, and established customer base, giving them a substantial market reach advantage.

Vishnu Acharya, Razorpay's Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, will be leading the selection and mentorship process for the startups. "Building a startup, especially in the B2B sector, is challenging," commented Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO of Razorpay. "Our program aims to go beyond capital, offering startups access to essential technology, mentorship, and partnerships to help founders innovate and grow faster."

Startups in the program are also automatically enrolled in Razorpay Rize, a network of over 3,000 founders, executives, and industry leaders. This community offers peer support, networking opportunities, and insights crucial for growth. Members also enjoy benefits like Razorpay credits and exclusive events.

Notably, Razorpay's partner, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), recently adjusted its fund by returning USD 465 million to its Limited Partners due to challenges in capital deployment amid slower growth in the funding environment.

This shift emphasises Peak XV's strategic refocus on early-stage and seed investments, aligning well with Razorpay's new initiative to empower startups at foundational stages. Startups can apply to the program via Razorpay's website.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James