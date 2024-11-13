Razorpay has launched the Razorpay Venture Investment Programme in partnership with Peak XV Partners and Lightspeed, investing up to USD 1 million per startup to support 10-15 early-stage startups annually.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digital payments and banking unicorn Razorpay has launched a new venture investment initiative to support early-stage B2B startups across multiple sectors, including fintech, healthcare, education, logistics, and hospitality.

Dubbed the Razorpay Venture Investment Programme, the initiative is set up in collaboration with Peak XV Partners and Lightspeed. Under this program, Razorpay will invest up to USD 1 million per startup, aiming to support 10-15 startups annually.

Beyond financial backing, Razorpay offers these startups access to its proprietary API suite and sandbox environments to foster innovation and ease integration.

Additionally, participating startups will benefit from personalised mentorship provided by Razorpay's leadership team and gain exposure to the company's distribution networks, product partnerships, and established customer base, giving them a substantial market reach advantage.

Vishnu Acharya, Razorpay's Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, will be leading the selection and mentorship process for the startups. "Building a startup, especially in the B2B sector, is challenging," commented Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO of Razorpay. "Our program aims to go beyond capital, offering startups access to essential technology, mentorship, and partnerships to help founders innovate and grow faster."

Startups in the program are also automatically enrolled in Razorpay Rize, a network of over 3,000 founders, executives, and industry leaders. This community offers peer support, networking opportunities, and insights crucial for growth. Members also enjoy benefits like Razorpay credits and exclusive events.

Notably, Razorpay's partner, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), recently adjusted its fund by returning USD 465 million to its Limited Partners due to challenges in capital deployment amid slower growth in the funding environment.

This shift emphasises Peak XV's strategic refocus on early-stage and seed investments, aligning well with Razorpay's new initiative to empower startups at foundational stages. Startups can apply to the program via Razorpay's website.