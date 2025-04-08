The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.

Calligo Technologies Raises USD 1.1 Mn from Seafund and Artha Venture Fund

Bengaluru-based semiconductor startup Calligo Technologies has raised USD 1.1 million in a pre-Series A round co-led by Seafund and Artha Venture Fund. The fresh capital will be directed toward R&D for ver2.0 of its POSIT-based silicon chip, expanding its engineering team, and building strategic partnerships with OEMs, ODMs, and system integrators.

Founded in 2012 by Anantha Kinnal, Rajaraman Subramanian, and Vinay N. Hebbali, CalligoTech develops hardware and software solutions for High Performance Computing (HPC), Big Data, and AI/ML workloads. The company has already achieved a milestone with its ver1.0 chip and is now gearing up for tape-out of its next-gen System-on-Chip.

"CalligoTech chips improve performance and reduce power consumption with their innovative approach," said Narendra Bhandari, General Partner at Seafund. "They've proven their capability by completing the full chip cycle with v1.0 and are on track for the next breakthrough."

CalligoTech's core innovation lies in POSIT, a revolutionary real-number representation that boosts accuracy, efficiency, and dynamic range in computing. Its TUNGA accelerator board, powered by an Octacore RISC-V CPU, integrates with X86/ARM/PowerPC servers—making it a plug-and-play solution for modern compute-heavy workloads.

With a vision to redefine computing standards, CalligoTech is poised for global expansion.

100X.VC Leads INR 1.4 Cr Funding Round in Scoutflo

AI-led DevOps platform Scoutflo has raised INR 1.4 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by 100X.VC, with participation from strategic investors Arjun Pillai and Prasanna Venkatesan.

The Bengaluru-based startup will use the funds to enhance its AI-driven deployment automation, debugging, and compliance tools, while strengthening security for modern cloud environments.

Founded in 2024 by Kalpesh Bhalekar (CEO) and Vedant Vyawahare (CTO), Scoutflo empowers developers to deploy code and infrastructure autonomously across multi-cloud platforms like AWS, GCP, Azure, and Civo—cutting dependency on overburdened DevOps teams and reducing deployment delays. The platform enables cost-efficient, secure, and scalable delivery by automating complex DevOps workflows.

"The traditional DevOps model struggles with modern AI software cycles," said Kalpesh Bhalekar. "Scoutflo acts as an AI-powered expert embedded in every team, making secure and compliant deployments simple and autonomous."

With deep integrations with Civo and Last9, Scoutflo is already trusted by leading edtech and fintech companies. It aims to solve the productivity loss enterprises face with DevOps bottlenecks—often one engineer for every 20 developers.

The startup plans to expand into new markets, grow partnerships, and drive adoption of its intelligent DevOps assistant, positioning itself at the forefront of cloud-native software delivery.

DaveAI Secures Growth Investment from IPV, SucSEED to Expand AI Reach

AI Conversation Experience Cloud startup DaveAI has raised a growth investment round led by Inflection Point Ventures and SucSEED Indovation Fund, with additional participation from Soonicorn Ventures, Yes Bank, and Mohan Kumar of Crestere Technologies.

The mix of equity and debt funding will fuel DaveAI's expansion into global markets, development of proprietary domain-specific Small Language Models (SLMs), and enhancement of its partner ecosystem.

"The investment will help us build leadership in AI software for industries like automobiles and scale globally, especially in North America," said Sriram PH, Co-founder and CEO, DaveAI.

Founded in 2016 by Sriram PH, Dr Ananth G, and Ashok, DaveAI delivers hyper-personalised, intelligent, and immersive conversations through its patented platform GRYD. The platform empowers enterprises across automobile, BFSI, and retail sectors to create AI-powered virtual agents using a blend of Large and Small Language Models, microbots, and proprietary agentic architecture.

DaveAI's solutions—deployed across web, mobile, kiosks, and messaging platforms—enhance customer engagement and conversion while enabling businesses to retain independence from cloud and vendor lock-ins.

"Delivering personalised engagement at scale is a global challenge," said Mitesh Shah, Co-founder, IPV. "DaveAI is redefining AI-driven customer experiences, and we're excited to support their journey."

Tvasta Raises Strategic Investment from EKI Energy

Chennai-based Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions has secured a strategic investment from EKI Energy Services (EKI), a global leader in carbon credit solutions. The partnership, aimed at generating returns on EKI's surplus funds, will help Tvasta accelerate innovation, scale its 3D printing technologies, and expand market reach across industries. The partnership is expected to be finalised by April 30, 2025.

Founded in 2016, Tvasta specialises in additive manufacturing (3D printing) solutions with applications in construction and manufacturing. Its automation-driven platforms integrate robotics and material science to automate up to 80% of production workflows, enabling faster, more cost-efficient, and sustainable solutions.

"Tvasta is committed to redefining manufacturing and construction with cutting-edge 3D printing technologies," said Jay Prakash, CFO, Tvasta. "This partnership with EKI strengthens our ability to innovate and scale globally."

Manish Dabkara, Chairman and MD, EKI, added, "Tvasta's sustainable manufacturing approach aligns with our mission to support climate-positive innovations and diversify our portfolio."

The collaboration showcases EKI's commitment to climate-aligned investments and highlights Tvasta's role in shaping the future of automated, sustainable infrastructure development.