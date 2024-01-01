RBI Governor

News and Trends

RBI To Improve Availability Of Digital Infra For Banking, Says Shaktikanta Das

The governor also said that the RBI issued the required guidelines after consulting the Indian Banks Association and other experts in the field, following the Union Budget 2022-23 announcement of setting up 75 digital banking units

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Cryptocurrencies Are Clear Danger, Says Shaktikanta Das

The RBI governor highlighted the growth of cyber risk along with the digitalization of financial system

News and Trends

Startup Founders Should Constantly Track Risks And Business Vulnerabilities, Says Shaktikanta Das

The RBI governor said businesses should avoid aggressive short-term reward-seeking culture

News and Trends

RBI Maintains Status Quo On Repo & Reverse Repo Rates

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the GDP growth is projected at 10.5 per cent for the next fiscal

News and Trends

India's GDP Expected to Shrink 9.5% for FY21, But Silver Linings Already Visible: RBI

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at the central bank's MPC meeting announced a range of measures to support the economy in emerging from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic

Technology

Everything You Need To Know About The Proposed Cryptocurrency Ban In India

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that issuing currency is a sovereign mandate and this should not be given to private companies

News and Trends

Is 2019 a New Beginning for Indian MSMEs?

What does loan restructuring mean for MSMEs: a lasting solution or just a band-aid for their everlasting distress? Entrepreneur examines.

Finance

RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

In conclusion to the 2-hour discussion with the representatives of MSME associations, RBI to look into the feasibility of loan restructuring scheme

News and Trends

Urjit Patel Quits as the RBI Governor Amid the Ongoing Tension With the Government

"Effective Immediately" states Urgit Patel statement on stepping down as the RBI governor

News and Trends

Urjit Patel Locks Horns With Govt & Amazon's Soapy Fraud: 4 Things to Know

News and Trends

India's Central Bank Hikes Rates For the Second Time in 2018

The rate hike is expected to have a direct impact on exporters who have been reeling under the pressure of high raw material cost

News and Trends

BMW's Gift for Bikers & Facebook's Exclusive News Show. 4 Things to Know Today

News and Trends

Reliance's #AI bet & Microsoft Will Help You Track Your Family. 4 Things to Know Today

Technology

Entrepreneur Masterclass: Will Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Be Able to Win India's Central Bank's Empathy?

RBI crackdown is pushing entrepreneurs dealing with cryptocurrency to overseas hubs, what's does the future look like

News and Trends

Reserve Bank of India Hands the Death Note to Cryptocurrencies in India

RBI said that it will not deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities that deal with virtual currency