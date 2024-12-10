A 1990 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Malhotra boasts a stellar career spanning over three decades in finance, taxation, power, and information technology.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sanjay Malhotra, currently serving as Secretary (Revenue) in the Ministry of Finance, has been appointed as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He succeeds Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure ended after a distinguished six-year service marked by pivotal reforms and crisis management.

A 1990 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Malhotra boasts a stellar career spanning over three decades in finance, taxation, power, and information technology.

He is an engineering graduate in computer science from IIT Kanpur and holds a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University. Malhotra's previous roles include serving as Secretary in the Department of Financial Services and Chairman and Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Corporation.

Malhotra's appointment comes at a critical juncture as India navigates global economic uncertainties and rising inflationary pressures. His diverse expertise and proven leadership are expected to play a key role in shaping the RBI's monetary policy and strengthening financial stability.

He takes over from Shaktikanta Das, who led the central bank through some of its most challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the introduction of digital currencies, and inflation management. Das's tenure earned him international acclaim, including being named Central Banker of the Year for two consecutive terms.

With Malhotra's appointment, the government signals its confidence in his ability to address challenges while steering India's financial ecosystem towards growth and innovation. His leadership is anticipated to further the RBI's mission of fostering economic stability and inclusive development.