Reliance's #AI bet & Microsoft Will Help You Track Your Family. 4 Things to Know Today Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

By Aashika Jain

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Mukesh Ambani's kids are ready to take on the reigns of Reliance. Reports suggest that Ambani's elder son Akash is set to lead an AI team which will be based out of Bangalore and Reliance Jio is on a hiring spree for the same.

2. RBI has announced that IDBI Bank's MD & CEO Mahesh Kumar Jain will be its new deputy governor. The position had been lying vacant since last year and now experienced banker Jain will be taking it up for a three-year term.

3. Microsoft is bringing out its big guns! The company is coming up with a new tracking feature for its Android launcher app which will help users track their family members. That's not it. According to reports, Microsoft is set to buy GitHub in a deal likely worth billions of dollars.

4. Maruti Suzuki has hit a big milestone in India! In 35 years in the country, the company has manufactured over 2 crore cars. Suzuki took over 45 years to achieve the same in its home country Japan.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.

Aashika Jain

Entrepreneur Staff

Former Associate Editor, Entrepreneur India

Journalist in the making since 2006! My fastest fingers have worked for India's business news channel CNBC-TV18, global news wire Thomson Reuters, the digital arm of India’s biggest newspaper The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as the Digital Head. 

