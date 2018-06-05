You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Mukesh Ambani's kids are ready to take on the reigns of Reliance. Reports suggest that Ambani's elder son Akash is set to lead an AI team which will be based out of Bangalore and Reliance Jio is on a hiring spree for the same.



2. RBI has announced that IDBI Bank's MD & CEO Mahesh Kumar Jain will be its new deputy governor. The position had been lying vacant since last year and now experienced banker Jain will be taking it up for a three-year term.



3. Microsoft is bringing out its big guns! The company is coming up with a new tracking feature for its Android launcher app which will help users track their family members. That's not it. According to reports, Microsoft is set to buy GitHub in a deal likely worth billions of dollars.

4. Maruti Suzuki has hit a big milestone in India! In 35 years in the country, the company has manufactured over 2 crore cars. Suzuki took over 45 years to achieve the same in its home country Japan.

