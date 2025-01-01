Rebright Partners
Healthcare Edtech Startup Virohan Secures USD 7.5 Mn in Ongoing Series B
The round was led by Japan based Mynavi Corporation and also saw participation from existing investors Blume Ventures, Bharat Inclusive Technologies Seed Fund, and Rebright Partners.
Eggoz Raises USD 20 Mn Led by Gaja Capital to Fuel Market Expansion
Existing investors including IvyCap Ventures, Rebright Partners, Avaana Capital, Merisis Opportunities Fund, Nabventures, Blue Dot Capital, and Artek Chemicals also participated in the round.
LetsTransport Secures USD 22 Mn in Series E from Bertelsmann and Others
With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based startup plans to expand its market presence, scale adjacent business verticals, and reach profitability.
Logistics Intelligence Platform ClickPost Raises USD 6 Mn in Series A Led by Inflexor Ventures Partners and Athera Venture Partners
The Delhi-based platform wants to deploy the raised funds for launching new AI-driven modules, global growth, and hiring.