Gurugram-based healthcare edtech startup Virohan has raised INR 65 crore (around USD 7.5 million) as part of its ongoing Series B funding round.

The round was led by Japan based Mynavi Corporation and also saw participation from existing investors Blume Ventures, Bharat Inclusive Technologies Seed Fund, and Rebright Partners.

The startup said the fresh capital will be used to support its journey towards profitability. Key focus areas include product innovation, improving operational efficiency, and expanding talent across strategic functions.

Founded in 2018 by Kunaal Dudeja, Nalin Saluja, and Archit Jayaswal, Virohan operates as an education to industry partner in the healthcare sector, working closely with higher education institutions to deliver undergraduate programs. These programs span disciplines such as Optometry, Medical Lab Technology, Operation Theatre Technology, Physiotherapy, Radiology, nursing, and healthcare management.

Virohan currently partners with universities including UPES in Dehradun, BBD University in Lucknow, CMR University in Bengaluru, Assam Don Bosco University in Guwahati, MIT University in Shillong, G.H. Raisoni University in Nagpur and Pune, and Silver Oak University in Ahmedabad. On the industry side, it collaborates with healthcare organisations such as Lenskart, Medanta, Healthians, and Dr. Lal PathLabs.

Since its inception, Virohan claims to have partnered with over 20 higher education institutions, trained more than 13,000 aspiring healthcare professionals, and worked with over 2,000 healthcare employers.

By 2030, the company aims to impact 1 million healthcare learners and collaborate with over 100 universities across India.