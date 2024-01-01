Reliance Industries
3 Major Announcements Made at the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries
Calling RIL a "new-age tech company", chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries shared annual updates about the progress, growth, and vision of the conglomerate
Reliance Retail Launches FMCG Brand 'Independence' In Gujarat
Independence includes diverse categories such as staples, processed foods, beverages, among other daily essentials
Reliance India's Best Employer; In World's Top 20: Forbes
The global ranking list was topped by South Korean giant Samsung Electronics, followed by US giants Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet and Apple
Reliance To Repeat The Feat It Achieved In Wireless Broadband, Says Mukesh Ambani
Ambani said that India will have the world's most affordable green energy within this decade
Jio Platforms To Invest $200 Million In Glance
Glance is an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi Group, the funding is part of its Series D round
Jio Platforms And SES Join Hands For Jio Space Technology
The joint venture will deliver next generation scalable and affordable broadband services across India
Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake In Ritu Kumar's Brand
RRVL, a unit of Reliance Industries, bought 35 per cent stake held by Everstone Capital, a Singapore based, India-focused private equity firm in Ritika
KKR Invests INR 5,550 Crore In Reliance Retail
The investment will value Reliance Retail at a pre-equity value of INR 4.21 lakh crore
Mukesh Ambani Races ahead of Buffett, Larry Page and Musk to Become World's Fourth Richest Person
Bloomberg Billionaire's Index has pegged Mukesh Ambani's net worth at USD 80.6 billion after he amassed a whopping USD 22 billion this year
Intel Capital to Invest INR 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms
Intel Capital, the investment arm of Intel Corporation, is the 11th investor to announce an investment in Jio Platforms
RIL Declared Net Debt Free, Much before Original Schedule
Reliance Industries has raised INR 1.75 lakh crore against its debt of INR 1.61 lakh crore to become net debt-free, much ahead of the March 2021 deadline set by the company
With INR 11,367 cr, Saudi Arabia's PIF Is 10th Investor in Jio Platforms
Jio Platforms has raised INR 115,693.95 crore from 10 leading global investors in return of 24.70 per cent stake
Abu Dhabi Fund Mubadala to Invest INR 9,093.60 cr in Jio Platforms
This is Jio Platform's sixth deal with a technology investor, totaling its funding so far to INR 87,655.35 cr
Consolidation Mode: RIL To Merge TV18, Hathway and Den Cable Into Network18
Under the proposed arrangement, TV18, which runs news channels including CNBC TV18 and CNN News 18, broadband and television provider Hathway Cable and Datacom, and cable TV distribution company Den Networks will merge into Network18.