Reliance Jio's initial public offering (IPO) could potentially be worth 9 lakh crore, and as a byproduct, increase Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) share price in the stock market by 7-15 per cent, as per a recent note from Jeffries. The telecom arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is gearing up for a significant IPO in 2025

The note from Jefferies also elucidates that Reliance Industries (RIL) is poised for a significant boost in its share price, following Jio going public with a valuation of $112 billion. The firm has maintained a "buy" rating on RIL stock, with a target price of INR 3,580 per share, indicating a 13 per cent upside from the previous closing price.

This comes on the back of RIL's stock already surging over 22 per cent since January, outperforming the Nifty 50 index's 12 per cent gain. The note suggests that Jio's IPO may involve an offer for sale by minority shareholders, with RIL potentially spinning off Jio and listing it after a price discovery process, a move that has garnered support from both domestic and foreign investors.

Notably, it is also felt that the IPO will have widespread implications on the Indian telecom industry landscape, where Jio is already at a poised place of market leadership with its financial flexibility to invest in various sectors of the economy. Overall, the forthcoming IPO of Reliance Jio is not just an event for the company but can be a market game changer, further cementing RIL's position on the market. All eyes are on 0RIL's overall business strategy and the integration of Jio's operations into other digital and retail ventures to create a synergy-driven growth environment.

Reliance preparing the warchest

In a move set to impact millions of subscribers, telecommunication mammoths, Reliance Jio and Airtel have introduced revised tariff plans, effective from the first week of this month. The changes affect prepaid and postpaid users, with adjustments to data pack prices. While monthly, quarterly, and annual plans remain available.

The revamped plans aim to provide enhanced services, maintaining a competitive edge in the market. As internet usage and smartphone sales continue to soar, customers are likely to adapt to the new prices to ensure uninterrupted access to online services. The revised plans signal a shift towards providing value-added services, catering to the growing demand for seamless internet connectivity.

In the race for the top spot, Bharti Airtel has also hiked their tariff prices so that the company is competitive in the market.