Reliance Retail Launches FMCG Brand 'Independence' In Gujarat

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMCG arm and a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, launched its indigenous made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand Independence, in Gujarat.

Company

The brand offers a wide range of products under several categories including staples, processed foods and other daily essentials.

"I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand Independence which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products," said Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, in a statement.

The company plans to make 'Independence' launch an empowering movement for all the stakeholders such as consumers, manufacturers, distributors and kiranas in India. The products are tailor made with a distinct understanding of Indian consumer needs. The company plans to develop Gujarat as a go-to-market state to create excellence in execution for its FMCG business.

In the coming months, the company plans to step up the launch to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat. The launch has been introduced to consumers and kirana partners on the occasion of the centenary celebration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj at Akshardham in Ahmedabad. Reliance Retail Ventures Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd and the holding company of all the retail businesses under the RIL group. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates more than 16,500 own stores and partners.