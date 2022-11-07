Reliance India's Best Employer; In World's Top 20: Forbes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to the Forbes' world's best employer rankings 2022, Reliance Industries is India's best employer and the world's 20th best firm to work with. The global ranking list was topped by South Korean giant Samsung Electronics, followed by US giants Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet and Apple.

Reliance Industries is India's largest company by revenues, profits and market value which has 2,30,000 employees. It is the highest ranked Indian firm, above Mercedez-Benz of Germany, US beverage maker Coca-Cola, Japanese auto giants Honda and Yamaha, and Saudi Aramco.

According to the rankings, there is no Indian company other than Reliance in the top 100. HDFC Bank is ranked 137th. Bajaj (173rd), Aditya Birla Group (240th), Hero Motocorp (333rd), Larsen & Toubro (354th), ICICI Bank (365th), HCL Technologies (455th), State Bank of India (499th), Adani Enterprises (547th) and Infosys (668th) are the other companies on the list.

"The Great Resignation, the tidal wave of people voluntarily resigning from their jobs, shows no signs of slowing down. The global phenomenon, which started in early 2021 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, has transformed the workplace. Along with higher salaries, better benefits and advancement opportunities and work-life balance, employees say purpose-driven work is a top priority. And their bosses are paying close attention," said Forbes in its ranking released last month.

Forbes said that it has partnered with the market research company Statista to compile the ranking by surveying 1,50,000 full-time and part-time workers from 57 countries working for multinational companies and institutions to determine which ones excel in corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.