Reliance Retail

Reliance Reshuffle: Isha Ambani To Be Named As The New Chairperson of Reliance Retail

Isha is currently the director of Reliance Retail limited

By Saptak Bardhan
Saudi Wealth Fund PIF to Invest INR 9,555 Cr in Reliance Retail

PIF will pick 2.04 per cent stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis in return of the investment

TPG Invests INR 1,837.5 Cr In Reliance Retail For 0.41% Stake

This investment comes hours after another leading investment firm GIC invested INR 5,512.5 crore in RRVL for an exchange of 1.22 per cent equity stake

Silver Lake Invests INR 7,500 Crore In Reliance Retail

The investment from Silver Lake in RRVL came months after it invested $1.35 billion in Jio Platforms earlier this year