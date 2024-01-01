Reliance Retail
Reliance Reshuffle: Isha Ambani To Be Named As The New Chairperson of Reliance Retail
Isha is currently the director of Reliance Retail limited
Saudi Wealth Fund PIF to Invest INR 9,555 Cr in Reliance Retail
PIF will pick 2.04 per cent stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis in return of the investment
TPG Invests INR 1,837.5 Cr In Reliance Retail For 0.41% Stake
This investment comes hours after another leading investment firm GIC invested INR 5,512.5 crore in RRVL for an exchange of 1.22 per cent equity stake
Silver Lake Invests INR 7,500 Crore In Reliance Retail
The investment from Silver Lake in RRVL came months after it invested $1.35 billion in Jio Platforms earlier this year