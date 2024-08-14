Kiko Milano, previously operated in India through a joint venture between Italy's Percassi Group and New Delhi-based DLF Brands Ltd, is now wholly integrated into Reliance Retail.

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani have further strengthened Reliance Retail's position in the beauty sector with a strategic acquisition. Reliance Retail, known for its profitability within the Reliance conglomerate, has recently signed a significant deal to acquire Kiko Milano, a renowned Italian beauty brand.

This acquisition marks a key milestone in Reliance Retail's strategic expansion into the beauty market.

"As part of Reliance Retail's strategic expansion in the beauty sector, the acquisition of Kiko Milano earlier this year has brought Italy's most beloved cosmetics brands to Indian shores," the company said in the press release.

Kiko Milano, previously operated in India through a joint venture between Italy's Percassi Group and New Delhi-based DLF Brands Ltd, is now wholly integrated into Reliance Retail.

Offering around 1,200 makeup, skincare, and accessory products, Kiko Milano will be available at exclusive brand stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Lucknow.

The brand's introduction into India complements Reliance Retail's existing beauty ventures, including Tira—a premium beauty platform launched last year—and Blushlace, which focuses on tier 2 and 3 cities with value-focused beauty and innerwear products.

The expansion of Kiko Milano is expected to enhance Reliance Retail's presence in the premium beauty segment, distinguishing it from competitors like Sephora, which targets the mid-to-premium market. This strategic acquisition highlights the growing appeal of the Indian market for global beauty brands, drawing international attention to India's expanding consumer base.