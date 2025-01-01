Rohit Bansal

News and Trends

Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal Raise Stake in SoftBank-Backed Unicommerce

According to company filings, the duo purchased 93,500 shares for approximately INR 1 crore (INR 98.96 lakh), raising their total holding to 10.85%, including direct ownership and shares held through their controlled entities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Titan Capital Winners Fund Closes at INR 333 Cr

The fund will focus on investing in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, using high-signal data to make strategic, informed investments.

News and Trends

Titan Capital Winners Fund Secures INR 200 Cr with Snapdeal Founders as Anchor Investors

The Fund will invest exclusively in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, utilising high-signal data to make informed investment decisions.

Finance

Budget 2019 overlooking Air Pollution

Air Pollution is adversely affecting innumerable lives for a long time now, yet Budget 2019 doesn't try to dilute it