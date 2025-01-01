Rohit Sharma
The Return of Rohit Sharma: The Art of Bouncing Back
A masterclass in resilience - Rohit Sharma's return isn't just about runs, it's about rewriting the rules of comeback.
Cricketer Rohit Sharma Partners with True Elements for New Health Food Brand RS by True Elements
The partnership is aimed at building an alternative product line for consumers to make their preferred choice and be more aware of what is being offered to them.
Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma Backs Edu-Fintech LEO1 with Strategic Investment
Over the last three years, the Mumbai-based company has raised USD 35 million (about INR 291 crore) through two investment rounds.
Rohit Sharma Is Set To Launch His Own Apparel Collection
The report says that he is collaborating with German sportswear brand Adidas for the initiative