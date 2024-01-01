Rupeek
Kae Capital Welcomes Abhishek Srivastava as General Partner, Promotes Gaurav Chaturvedi
Abhishek Srivastava brings 20+ years of experience, including leadership roles at Endiya Partners and Ventureast, while Gaurav Chaturvedi, at Kae since 2018, focuses on enterprise B2B startups.
The Best Startup Funding This Week: June 21–28
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from June 21 to June 28.
Rupeek Secures INR 125 Crore from Elevation Capital to Boost Gold Loan Platform
Following a USD 6 million investment by 360 One Large Fund in May, this fundraising represents the second phase of Rupeek's most recent round.
Former BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer-backed OTP Ventures Aims to Close its First Fund at INR 400 Cr
The early-stage fund will invest in consumer brands, consumer tech, and the fintech sector.