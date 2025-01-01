Saama Capital
Koparo Secures INR 14.5 Cr in Extended Pre-Series A Led by Saama Capital
The fresh capital will support Koparo's working capital requirements, corporate expenses, and expansion plans.
Go Zero Raises INR 30 Cr in Series A to Fuel Expansion and Innovation
The Series A round saw continued support from DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital, and V3 Ventures, with additional participation from Aman Gupta (Shark Tank India) and Namita Thapar.
Lendingkart Secures USD 10 Mn via External Commercial Borrowing from a BlueOrchard Fund
The fintech platform plans to utilise the money for lending initiatives aimed at micro, small, and medium enterprises.
AutoNxt Automation Secures Pre-Series A Funding from Saama Capital and Others
The Mumbai-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funds to fast-track the startup's engineering efforts and establish it as a dependable and global mobility platform.