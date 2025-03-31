The fresh capital will support Koparo's working capital requirements, corporate expenses, and expansion plans.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Delhi-based D2C home cleaning brand Koparo has raised INR 14.5 crore (USD 1.7 million) in an extended pre-Series A round led by existing investor Saama Capital. The round also saw participation from Vikramaditya Mohan Thapar Family Trust, DSG Consumer Partners, M Venture Partners, and others.

The fresh capital will support Koparo's working capital requirements, corporate expenses, and expansion plans. Regulatory filings from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) reveal that the company issued 2,314 pre-Series A2 compulsory convertible preference shares at INR 62,666 each to facilitate the funding.

Founded by Simran Khara, Koparo offers eco-friendly cleaning solutions with a portfolio of over 15 products and 30 SKUs, including floor cleaners, laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, and fabric conditioners.

In February 2024, it secured INR 6 crore from 4P Capital Partners and Shark Tank India investors.

The company has exhibited strong growth, with operating revenue surging 2.3X to INR 10.22 crore in FY24 from INR 4.37 crore in FY23. However, losses widened to INR 5.86 crore as it continues investing in expansion and product development.

With the new funding, Koparo aims to strengthen its market presence and drive innovation in sustainable home cleaning solutions.