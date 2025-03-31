Koparo Secures INR 14.5 Cr in Extended Pre-Series A Led by Saama Capital The fresh capital will support Koparo's working capital requirements, corporate expenses, and expansion plans.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Simran Khara, Founder and CEO of Koparo

Delhi-based D2C home cleaning brand Koparo has raised INR 14.5 crore (USD 1.7 million) in an extended pre-Series A round led by existing investor Saama Capital. The round also saw participation from Vikramaditya Mohan Thapar Family Trust, DSG Consumer Partners, M Venture Partners, and others.

The fresh capital will support Koparo's working capital requirements, corporate expenses, and expansion plans. Regulatory filings from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) reveal that the company issued 2,314 pre-Series A2 compulsory convertible preference shares at INR 62,666 each to facilitate the funding.

Founded by Simran Khara, Koparo offers eco-friendly cleaning solutions with a portfolio of over 15 products and 30 SKUs, including floor cleaners, laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, and fabric conditioners.

In February 2024, it secured INR 6 crore from 4P Capital Partners and Shark Tank India investors.

The company has exhibited strong growth, with operating revenue surging 2.3X to INR 10.22 crore in FY24 from INR 4.37 crore in FY23. However, losses widened to INR 5.86 crore as it continues investing in expansion and product development.

With the new funding, Koparo aims to strengthen its market presence and drive innovation in sustainable home cleaning solutions.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Marketing

7 Ps of Marketing and How They Apply to Your Marketing Mix

Looking for picture perfect marketing formulas that will likely outlast and adapt to any trend? Read on.

By Brian Tracy
News and Trends

Expertia AI Secures INR 20 Crore in Pre-Series A, Eyes 3x Revenue Growth in FY25

The newly raised funds will be directed toward product development and the expansion of Expertia's technology team

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

AU Small Finance Bank Raises INR 770 Cr via Tier-II Bonds

HDFC Bank played a crucial role as the lead manager and anchor investor for this issuance, alongside Nippon India Mutual Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff