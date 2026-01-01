Sadev Ventures
Specialty Chemicals Startup Atomgrid Secures USD 7 Mn Funding
The fresh funds will be used to deepen its export footprint, establish on ground teams and offices in key international markets, and accelerate the development and launch of new products through its R&D.
Prosperr.io Raises USD 4 Mn Funding Led by Jungle Ventures
The new capital will be used to speed up product development, strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities, and scale its business to business sales operations.
Dhandha-Driven Investment Strategist
The firm typically invests at the seed to Series A stages, often placing early bets on repeat founders.
Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl's Eternal Capital Rebrands as Sadev Ventures
Following the rebanding, its existing portfolio, team and operating structure will remain unchanged.