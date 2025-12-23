The new capital will be used to speed up product development, strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities, and scale its business to business sales operations.

AI led tax management infrastructure startup Prosperr.io has raised USD 4 million in a seed funding round led by Jungle Ventures. The round also included participation from Yatra Angel Network, Sadev Ventures, and other investors.

The Bengaluru based company has raised a total of USD 5.55 million since its incorporation in 2022. In August last year, Prosperr.io secured USD 1.55 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Gokul Rajaram, a board member at Pinterest and Coinbase.

According to the company, the new capital will be used to speed up product development, strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities, and scale its business to business sales operations. It is also exploring expansion into related areas such as wealth management.

Founded by Manas Gond and Dev Kumar, Prosperr.io is an artificial intelligence powered fintech software as a service company focused on tax management. It is building software infrastructure to manage tax planning, compliance, and employee reimbursements for individuals and enterprises.

The platform uses automation and AI to handle deductions, filings, and compliance workflows for salaried users and businesses. For enterprises, Prosperr.io offers tools that automate employee tax benefits, reimbursements, and compliance, with the aim of reducing manual processing and regulatory risk.

On the consumer side, the company runs a subscription based model that provides ongoing tax planning and advisory services. These services are designed to adjust to changes in income and evolving financial goals over time for users and firms.