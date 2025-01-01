Samunnati
Money Moves: Top Indian Startups That Raised Big This Week (May 31–June 06)
Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows
Samunnati Raises INR 50 Cr via Wintwealth to Boost Agri Value Chain
The fresh funds will be deployed toward strengthening Samunnati's ecosystem—providing working capital to farmer producer organisations (FPOs), enhancing inclusive agri-supply chains, and supporting rural enterprises.
From Fashion to Fintech: Top Startup Fundings This Week (May 24–30)
Samunnati Secures INR 1,123 Cr in Debt Funding in H1 FY25 to Boost Agri-Finance Operations
Samunnati expanded its lender network in FY25, onboarding 14 financial institutions, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and impact lenders, securing INR 480 crore in loans to drive its growth initiatives.