Sarla Aviation to Invest INR 1,300 Cr in Andhra Pradesh for New Aerospace Facility
Once operational, it will have the capacity to produce up to 1,000 aircraft every year.
Rajiv Bansal Joins Air-Taxi Startup Sarla Aviation in Strategic Advisory Role
Bansal brings over 30 years of experience in aviation policy and operations. His leadership is expected to support Sarla Aviation in shaping its certification processes, aligning with aviation authorities, and engaging with key stakeholders including airports and city administrations.
Money Matters: This Week's Top Startup Funding Stories (Jan 10–17)
The week from January 10 to January 17 witnessed remarkable funding activity in India's startup ecosystem, underscoring the sector's resilience and innovation. Here's a roundup of the most notable funding deals and the startups driving change across diverse industries:
Accel Fuels Sarla Aviation's Flying Taxi Ambitions with USD 10 Mn Investment
Angel investors, including Binny Bansal (Flipkart co-founder), Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha co-founder), and Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy co-founder), also participated in the round.