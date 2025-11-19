Once operational, it will have the capacity to produce up to 1,000 aircraft every year.

Bengaluru based Sarla Aviation has announced plans to invest INR 1,300 crore to establish a 500 acre aerospace manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The company said the upcoming complex will be a next generation integrated Urban Air Mobility (UAM) giga facility that will manufacture electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft and support India's transition into aerial mobility.

"With an initial investment of INR 1,300 crore and significant additional investment planned in the future, the project positions India as a global contender in future aviation technologies," the company said in a statement.

The facility is expected to become India's first fully integrated ecosystem for eVTOL manufacturing, flight testing, certification, training and maintenance. Once operational, it will have the capacity to produce up to 1,000 aircraft every year.

The company said that only a few global regions such as California and Munich are currently emerging as major centres for eVTOL manufacturing. The statement added that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh is on course to become the next global epicentre of this fast growing industry. "We are honoured to contribute to this historic transformation and look forward to building an advanced ecosystem for air mobility in the state," the statement said.

Founded in 2023, Sarla Aviation brings together global expertise from leading developers of eVTOL technology including Lilium, Volocopter and Joby Aviation. Its flagship program is a six seater electric flying taxi designed to reduce travel time in highly congested Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Pune. The aircraft aims to make air mobility seamless and accessible for daily commuters and business travellers.

The upcoming sky factory will feature advanced manufacturing lines for composites, powertrain systems, wire harnesses, landing gear, flight control computers and embedded systems. It will also include India's largest wind tunnel, a two kilometre runway and VTOL testing pads. The campus will house R&D labs, simulation centres, pilot training units and MRO facilities, enabling the complete lifecycle of eVTOL aircraft within India.

The company said the campus is being designed with sustainability in mind. It will integrate renewable energy systems, water recycling processes and circular economy practices.

Sarla Aviation is working with the Andhra Pradesh government to co-develop certification infrastructure and dedicated UAM corridors to enable commercial air taxi services across South Indian cities by 2029.